Компенсація Data Architect in Moscow Metro Area у Yandex варіюється від RUB 2.12M за year для G14 до RUB 9.46M за year для G18. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
RUB 2.12M
RUB 2.04M
RUB 0
RUB 76.1K
G15
RUB 2.91M
RUB 2.77M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.79M
RUB 71.8K
RUB 420K
G17
RUB 5.85M
RUB 5.24M
RUB 0
RUB 606K
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
Зарплати не знайдено
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.