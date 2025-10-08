Каталог компаній
Yandex
Yandex Програмний інженер безпеки Зарплати

Компенсація Програмний інженер безпеки in Russia у Yandex варіюється від RUB 3M за year для G16 до RUB 4.82M за year для G17. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Russia становить RUB 3.29M. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025

Середня Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
(Початковий рівень)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 0
RUB 217K
G17
RUB 4.82M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 0
RUB 443K
Переглянути 4 Більше рівнів
RUB 13.46M

Отримуйте гідну оплату, а не обіцянки

Ми провели переговори щодо тисяч пропозицій і регулярно досягаємо підвищення зарплати на RUB 2.52M+ (іноді RUB 25.23M+). Отримайте переговори щодо вашої зарплати або ваше резюме перевірене справжніми експертами - рекрутерами, які займаються цим щодня.

Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Програмний інженер безпеки в Yandex in Russia складає річну загальну компенсацію RUB 5,374,242. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Yandex для позиції Програмний інженер безпеки in Russia складає RUB 3,291,346.

