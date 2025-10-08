Компенсація Програмний інженер забезпечення якості (QA) in Russia у Yandex варіюється від RUB 1.62M за year для G14 до RUB 4.84M за year для G17. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Russia становить RUB 2.59M. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
RUB 1.62M
RUB 1.58M
RUB 20.7K
RUB 22.5K
G15
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 226K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.3K
RUB 439K
G17
RUB 4.84M
RUB 4.43M
RUB 0
RUB 414K
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.