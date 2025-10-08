Компенсація Backend програмний інженер in Saint Petersburg Metro Area у Yandex варіюється від RUB 1.75M за year для G14 до RUB 5.04M за year для G17. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Saint Petersburg Metro Area становить RUB 3.62M. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yandex. Останнє оновлення: 10/8/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції ()
Бонус
G14
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 306K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
Зарплати не знайдено
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Yandex RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.