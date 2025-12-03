Каталог компаній
Yalantis
Yalantis Інженер-програміст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Інженер-програміст in Ukraine у Yalantis становить UAH 2.26M за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Yalantis. Останнє оновлення: 12/3/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Yalantis
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Загалом за рік
$54K
Рівень
Senior
Базова зарплата
$54K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
6 Роки
Років досвіду
10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Yalantis?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Yalantis in Ukraine складає річну загальну компенсацію UAH 2,263,194. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Yalantis для позиції Інженер-програміст in Ukraine складає UAH 2,011,728.

