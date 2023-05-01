Каталог компаній
Women's Board of the Oakland of California
    The Oakland Museum of California showcases the art, history, and natural surroundings of California through inclusive exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives. With over 1.9 million objects, OMCA brings together multi-disciplinary collections and first-person accounts to inspire greater understanding and connection between people. The museum is a leading cultural institution of the Bay Area and a resource for research and understanding of California's cultural and environmental heritage.

    http://museumca.org
    Веб-сайт
    1955
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

