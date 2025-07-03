Каталог компаній
Wittur Elevator Components
Wittur Elevator Components Зарплати

Медіанна зарплата Wittur Elevator Components становить $65,398 для Інженер-механік . Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Wittur Elevator Components. Останнє оновлення: 11/19/2025

Інженер-механік
$65.4K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Wittur Elevator Components - це Інженер-механік at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $65,398. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Wittur Elevator Components складає $65,398.

