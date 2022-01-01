Каталог компаній
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Зарплати

Зарплата Willis Towers Watson варіюється від $19,281 загальної компенсації на рік для Cybersecurity Analyst на нижньому рівні до $227,515 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Willis Towers Watson. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Актуарій
Median $123K
Бізнес-аналітик
Median $65K
Менеджмент-консультант
Median $90K

Продукт-менеджер
Median $107K
Розвиток бізнесу
$46.5K
Обслуговування клієнтів
$69.7K
Дата-сайентист
$41.7K
Проєктний менеджер
$79K
Продажі
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Інженер-програміст
$54.1K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
Median $120K
Архітектор рішень
$228K
Загальна винагорода
$81.3K
Поширені запитання

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Willis Towers Watson es Архітектор рішень at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $227,515. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Willis Towers Watson es $74,339.

