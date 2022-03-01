Western Governors University Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата Western Governors University варіюється від $131,340 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $154,400 для Інженер-програміст на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Western Governors University. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $154K
Продакт-менеджер
Median $135K
Рекрутер
$131K

Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Western Governors University - це Інженер-програміст з річною загальною компенсацією $154,400. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Western Governors University складає $135,000.

