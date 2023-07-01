Каталог компаній
Wastelinq
    • Про компанію

    WASTELINQ is a company that offers innovative technology solutions for the waste industry. Their web-based software, developed and tested over 15 years, helps waste management service companies streamline their business and service structure. The software includes features such as customer data management, order scheduling, document printing, regulatory reports, inventory management, transportation scheduling, waste tracking, and more. It also provides tools for inspections, training, invoicing, and accounts management.

    wastelinq.com
    Веб-сайт
    2017
    Рік заснування
    31
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Інші ресурси