Wachter Зарплати

Зарплата Wachter варіюється від $69,650 загальної компенсації на рік для Кадрові ресурси на нижньому рівні до $119,400 для Продакт-дизайнер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Wachter. Останнє оновлення: 11/13/2025

Кадрові ресурси
$69.7K
Продакт-дизайнер
$119K
Проєкт-менеджер
$70.4K

Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Wachter - це Продакт-дизайнер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $119,400. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Wachter складає $70,350.

