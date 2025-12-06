Каталог компаній
Vizient
Vizient Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Дейта-сайентист in United States у Vizient становить $138K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Vizient. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Загалом за рік
$138K
Рівень
L1
Базова зарплата
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$18K
Років у компанії
1 Рік
Років досвіду
5 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Vizient?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Включені посади

Медична інформатика

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в Vizient in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $192,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Vizient для позиції Дейта-сайентист in United States складає $138,000.

Інші ресурси

