Каталог компаній
VIQ Solutions
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про VIQ Solutions, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    VIQ Solutions is a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management. It operates in several countries and has two segments: Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The company offers various solutions, including speech-to-text engines, transcription workflows, and audio and visual content management platforms. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions was founded in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

    http://www.viqsolutions.com
    Веб-сайт
    2004
    Рік заснування
    751
    Кількість працівників
    $100M-$250M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для VIQ Solutions

    Схожі компанії

    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси