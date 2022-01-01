Каталог компаній
Vineti
Vineti Зарплати

Зарплата Vineti варіюється від $36,246 загальної компенсації на рік для Продукт-менеджер на нижньому рівні до $238,800 для Продукт-дизайнер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Vineti. Останнє оновлення: 10/9/2025

$160K

Продукт-дизайнер
$239K
Продукт-менеджер
$36.2K
Інженер-програміст
$99.5K

Технічний програмний менеджер
$99.5K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Vineti - це Продукт-дизайнер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $238,800. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Vineti складає $99,500.

