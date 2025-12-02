Каталог компаній
Медіанний пакет компенсації Юридичний відділ in United States у U.S Department of State становить $195K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації U.S Department of State. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Загалом за рік
$195K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
5 Роки
Років досвіду
11 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в U.S Department of State?
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Юридичний відділ в U.S Department of State in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $195,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в U.S Department of State для позиції Юридичний відділ in United States складає $195,000.

