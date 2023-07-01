Каталог компаній
United Cambodian Community
    The United Cambodian Community (UCC) is a non-profit organization that provides social services to the Cambodian community in Long Beach, California. It was established in 1977 by Cambodian refugees to help integrate immigrants into the community. UCC offers various programs including youth development, workforce development, gang prevention, and mental health services. Their mission is to elevate the Cambodian community through local engagement and leadership that embodies Cambodian cultural values. UCC focuses on health equity, youth enrichment, community integration, and economic inclusion.

    https://ucclb.org
    1977
    31
    $1M-$10M
