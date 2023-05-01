Каталог компаній
Trecora Resources
    • Про компанію

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Веб-сайт
    1967
    Рік заснування
    247
    Кількість працівників
    $250M-$500M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

