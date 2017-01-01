Каталог компаній
Thoughtful
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Thoughtful, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Change your downtime, change your life

    Thoughtful makes it easy to spend more time on the content you love—instead of what’s trending on social media today. By transforming wasted downtime in toxic social media apps into time spent going deeper on your interests, learning, and growing, Thoughtful makes you happier and healthier every day. We’re a small team with decades of experience at companies like Facebook and Apple. Our CEO, Brian Amerige, was one of the 20 engineers who built Facebook’s first native iPhone app, before tech-leading Paper, and then starting+leading the engineering and design teams responsible for the Facebook experience on all platforms. Alex Epstein, co-founder, has started multiple profitable content businesses and leads our strategy to ensure the technology we build is deeply optimized to help people flourish.

    https://thoughtful.community
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Thoughtful

    Схожі компанії

    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси