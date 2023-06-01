Довідник компаній
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    NCCN is a non-profit alliance of cancer centers dedicated to improving cancer care through patient care, research, and education. They develop resources and clinical practice guidelines for use by patients, clinicians, and other healthcare decision-makers worldwide. NCCN Member Institutions are recognized for their expertise in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including complex, aggressive, or rare cancers. They promote the importance of continuous quality improvement and offer access to expert physicians, superior treatment, and quality and safety initiatives that improve cancer care globally.

    http://www.nccn.org
    Веб-сайт
    1995
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Airbnb
    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • Dropbox
    • Microsoft
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси