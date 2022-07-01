Довідник компаній
TeraRecon
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про TeraRecon, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon - a ConcertAI company - is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020 & 2021 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer’s imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. In the future, the combination with ConcertAI could bring a single, advanced AI-augmented diagnosis and interpretation capability from clinical trials to patient care.

    http://www.terarecon.com
    Веб-сайт
    1997
    Рік заснування
    200
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для TeraRecon

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси