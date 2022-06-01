Довідник компаній
Telvista
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про Telvista, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Telvista is a premier provider of contact solutions that drive customer loyalty and create competitive advantage for our clients. With our highly trained staff of support professionals, we deliver superior service that protects and promotes our clients'​ brands in the traditional channels and we are specialists in social media.Telvista provides creative, high-quality business solutions to a wide range of companies – from the Fortune 1000 to fast-growing start-ups. We consistently provide each client with innovative solutions specifically designed to increase revenues and lower costs.We serve a large client base and a diverse set of industries, including technology, telecommunications, financial services, retail, and others.

    telvista.com
    Веб-сайт
    1997
    Рік заснування
    3,000
    Кількість працівників
    $500M-$1B
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Telvista

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси