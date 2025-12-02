Каталог компаній
Techstars
Techstars Венчурний капіталіст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Венчурний капіталіст in United States у Techstars становить $225K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Techstars. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Загалом за рік
$225K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$45K
Років у компанії
4 Роки
Років досвіду
25 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Techstars?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Венчурний капіталіст в Techstars in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $305,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Techstars для позиції Венчурний капіталіст in United States складає $192,500.

Інші ресурси

