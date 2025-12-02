Каталог компаній
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Інженер-програміст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Інженер-програміст in United Arab Emirates у Technology Innovation Institute становить AED 455K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Technology Innovation Institute. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Загалом за рік
$124K
Рівень
Senior Engineer
Базова зарплата
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$9.5K
Років у компанії
2 Роки
Років досвіду
4 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Technology Innovation Institute?
Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Зарплати стажерів

Внести дані

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates складає річну загальну компенсацію AED 682,948. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Technology Innovation Institute для позиції Інженер-програміст in United Arab Emirates складає AED 455,062.

Інші ресурси

