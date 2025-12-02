Каталог компаній
Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Дейта-сайентист in Germany у Technical University of Munich становить €57.2K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Technical University of Munich. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Загалом за рік
$66K
Рівень
E13
Базова зарплата
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
0 Роки
Років досвіду
0 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Technical University of Munich?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в Technical University of Munich in Germany складає річну загальну компенсацію €61,182. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Technical University of Munich для позиції Дейта-сайентист in Germany складає €57,187.

Інші ресурси

