TCP Software
    • Про

    Humanity Scheduling is a demand-driven employee scheduling solution powered by TCP Software, which has been providing flexible workforce management solutions and mobile timekeeping for 35 years. TCP Software is trusted by 30,000 customers and millions of users, delivering best-in-class technology and support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sector. TCP Software acquired Humanity in 2020, adding to its suite of time tracking and employee scheduling solutions for Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, and other industries.

    tcpsoftware.com
    Веб-сайт
    1988
    Рік заснування
    751
    Кількість працівників
    $100M-$250M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

