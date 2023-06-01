Довідник компаній
SurveySensum
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про SurveySensum, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для SurveySensum

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси