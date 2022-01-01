Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Flat $50,000. If your death is due to a covered accident or injury, flat $100,000.

Life Insurance Flat $50,000. If your death is due to a covered accident or injury, flat $100,000.

Disability Insurance STD: 66 2/3% of base salary up to a weekly maximum of $2,309. LTD: 66 2/3% of base salary up to a monthly maximum of $10,000.

Employee Assistance Program Up to three face-to-face counseling sessions per incident for you or any member of your household.

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

401k The company matches up to a discretionary amount.

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer