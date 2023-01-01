Каталог компаній
Stability AI
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Stability AI Зарплати

Зарплата Stability AI варіюється від $117,600 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $261,300 для Менеджер інженерів-програмістів на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Stability AI. Останнє оновлення: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $130K
Рекрутер
$118K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$261K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Stability AI - це Менеджер інженерів-програмістів at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $261,300. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Stability AI складає $130,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Stability AI

Схожі компанії

  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/stability-ai/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.