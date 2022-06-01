SSE Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата SSE варіюється від $39,806 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-механік на нижньому рівні до $86,430 для Інженер-будівельник на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників SSE. Останнє оновлення: 11/30/2025

Інженер-будівельник
$86.4K
Інженер-механік
$39.8K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
$41.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Інженер-програміст
$63.9K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в SSE - це Інженер-будівельник at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $86,430. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в SSE складає $52,910.

