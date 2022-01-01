Каталог компаній
ShipBob
ShipBob Зарплати

Зарплата ShipBob варіюється від $24,430 загальної компенсації на рік для Дейта-сайентист на нижньому рівні до $215,321 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників ShipBob. Останнє оновлення: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Інженер-програміст
Median $171K
Бізнес-аналітик
$142K
Дейта-сайентист
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Продакт-дизайнер
$149K
Продакт-менеджер
Median $115K
Проєкт-менеджер
$59.2K
Продажі
$214K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$193K
Архітектор рішень
$215K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в ShipBob - це Архітектор рішень at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $215,321. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в ShipBob складає $149,250.

Інші ресурси

