Каталог компаній
SCORE
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про SCORE, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    SCORE is a nonprofit organization that provides free business mentoring, education, and resources to small business owners and entrepreneurs. With over 250 local chapters and a network of more than 10,000 volunteers, SCORE offers in-person and remote mentoring, webinars and courses on demand, a library of online resources, and local events to help businesses get off the ground and achieve their goals. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration and has helped over 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.

    http://www.score.org
    Веб-сайт
    1964
    Рік заснування
    1,125
    Кількість працівників
    $1B-$10B
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для SCORE

    Схожі компанії

    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси