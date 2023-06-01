Каталог компаній
Scientia Vascular
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Scientia Vascular, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Scientia Vascular is a medical device company that develops innovative solutions for vascular access challenges. Their team has extensive knowledge in medical devices, biopolymers, metals, coatings, microfabrication, manufacturing automation, and engineering. They possess and develop their own patented technologies and manufacture their products under QMS, ISO, and FDA standards. Their next-generation solutions allow interventional specialists to expand what's possible with unmatched access and precise control. They also aim to automate manufacturing processes for greater consistency and performance without compromise.

    scientiavascular.com
    Веб-сайт
    2007
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Scientia Vascular

    Схожі компанії

    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси