Каталог компаній
Rise Modular
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Rise Modular, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Rise Modular is a Minneapolis, MN based startup volumetric modular manufacturer and design build firm focused on the multi-family and hospitality markets in the Midwest. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Lake Harriet Capital, a Minneapolis based family office investment firm, and its real estate development and investment arm, Lake Harriet Development. Rise Modular's mission is to revolutionize the traditional stick-built construction process by providing faster, innovative, more affordable, higher quality, safer, and more environmentally friendly commercial construction methods. The company is led by entrepreneurs, developers, and modular industry veterans.

    http://risemodular.com
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування
    60
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

