Rippey AI
Основні інсайти
    Про компанію

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Веб-сайт
    2019
    Рік заснування
    52
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Інші ресурси