Каталог компаній
Rice University
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Rice University Зарплати

Зарплата Rice University варіюється від $32,000 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $97,013 для Продакт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Rice University. Останнє оновлення: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $32K

Науковець-дослідник

Інженер-хімік
Median $36K

Дослідницький інженер

Дейта-сайентист
Median $40K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Research Assistant
Median $40K
Адміністративний помічник
$48.1K
Біомедичний інженер
$51.7K
Дейта-аналітик
$58.8K
Фінансовий аналітик
$77.4K
Геологічний інженер
$66.7K
Інженер-механік
$34.8K
Продакт-дизайнер
$79.6K
Продакт-менеджер
$97K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Rice University - це Продакт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $97,013. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Rice University складає $49,910.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Rice University

Схожі компанії

  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Flipkart
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rice-university/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.