Prudential Financial Зарплати

Зарплата Prudential Financial варіюється від $37,332 загальної компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому рівні до $241,200 для Маркетингові операції на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Prudential Financial. Останнє оновлення: 11/28/2025

Інженер-програміст
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend-інженер програмного забезпечення

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Кількісний розробник

Дейта-сайентист
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Актуарій
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Фінансовий аналітик
Median $80K
Бізнес-аналітик
Median $100K
Маркетинг
Median $165K
Продакт-менеджер
Median $178K
Проєкт-менеджер
Median $130K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
Median $210K
Розвиток бізнесу
$110K
Дейта-аналітик
$101K
Менеджер з дейта-сайенс
$161K
Кадрові ресурси
$118K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$177K
Інвестиційний банкір
$226K
Юридичний відділ
$166K
Маркетингові операції
$241K
Продакт-дизайнер
Median $132K
Рекрутер
Median $122K
Продажі
$37.3K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
$104K
Архітектор рішень
$117K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$199K
Венчурний капіталіст
$109K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Prudential Financial - це Маркетингові операції at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $241,200. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Prudential Financial складає $131,417.

Інші ресурси

