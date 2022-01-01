Каталог компаній
Progressive
Progressive Зарплати

Зарплата Progressive варіюється від $43,215 загальної компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому рівні до $206,000 для Дейта-сайентист на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Progressive. Останнє оновлення: 11/28/2025

Інженер-програміст
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Дейта-аналітик
Median $80K
Дейта-сайентист
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
Median $140K
Бізнес-аналітик
Median $100K
Експерт зі страхових випадків
$69.3K
Обслуговування клієнтів
Median $54.5K
Маркетинг
$167K
Продажі
$43.2K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$138K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Progressive - це Дейта-сайентист at the Lead Data Scientist level з річною загальною компенсацією $206,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Progressive складає $120,363.

Інші ресурси

