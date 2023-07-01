Каталог компаній
Princeton Identity
    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
