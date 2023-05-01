Каталог компаній
Precigen
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Precigen, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Precigen, Inc. is a US-based company that develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and reproductive technologies. It offers various platforms and technologies, including UltraVector, mbIL15, Sleeping Beauty, AttSite recombinases, AdenoVerse, L. lactis, RheoSwitch, kill switches, tissue-specific promoters, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, and ActoBiotics. The company has collaboration and license agreements with several other companies and was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    https://precigen.com
    Веб-сайт
    1998
    Рік заснування
    456
    Кількість працівників
    $100M-$250M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Precigen

    Схожі компанії

    • Lyft
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси