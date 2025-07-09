Каталог компаній
Pluxee
Pluxee Зарплати

Зарплата Pluxee варіюється від $16,108 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $158,426 для Продакт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Pluxee. Останнє оновлення: 11/29/2025

Бізнес-операції
$39.8K
Продакт-менеджер
$158K
Інженер-програміст
$16.1K

Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Pluxee - це Продакт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $158,426. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Pluxee складає $39,781.

Інші ресурси

