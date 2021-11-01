Каталог компаній
Peapod Digital Labs Зарплати

Зарплата Peapod Digital Labs варіюється від $89,550 загальної компенсації на рік для Розвиток бізнесу на нижньому рівні до $233,750 для Продукт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Peapod Digital Labs. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $132K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $234K
Продукт-дизайнер
Median $140K

Розвиток бізнесу
$89.6K
Дата-сайентист
$138K
Маркетингові операції
$130K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$162K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Peapod Digital Labs - це Продукт-менеджер з річною загальною компенсацією $233,750. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Peapod Digital Labs складає $138,067.

