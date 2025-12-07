Каталог компаній
Pagaya
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплати
  • Дейта-сайентист

  • Всі зарплати Дейта-сайентист

Pagaya Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Дейта-сайентист in Israel у Pagaya становить ₪444K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Pagaya. Останнє оновлення: 12/7/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Pagaya
Data Scientist
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Загалом за рік
$132K
Рівень
hidden
Базова зарплата
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
2-4 Роки
Років досвіду
5-10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Pagaya?
Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експортувати даніПереглянути відкриті вакансії

Внести дані

Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені Дейта-сайентист пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в Pagaya in Israel складає річну загальну компенсацію ₪508,272. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Pagaya для позиції Дейта-сайентист in Israel складає ₪387,680.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Pagaya

Схожі компанії

  • StashAway
  • M1 Finance
  • Acorns
  • Amount
  • Cyndx
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pagaya/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.