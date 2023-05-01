Каталог компаній
Orbital Energy Group
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Orbital Energy Group, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    Веб-сайт
    1984
    Рік заснування
    1,329
    Кількість працівників
    $100M-$250M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Orbital Energy Group

    Схожі компанії

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси