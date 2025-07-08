Каталог компаній
NPCI
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

NPCI Зарплати

Зарплата NPCI варіюється від $9,353 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $18,085 для Продакт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників NPCI. Останнє оновлення: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $9.4K
Дейта-сайентист
$13.3K
Продакт-менеджер
$18.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Проєкт-менеджер
$12.2K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в NPCI - це Продакт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $18,085. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в NPCI складає $12,731.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для NPCI

Схожі компанії

  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/npci/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.