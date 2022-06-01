Каталог компаній
Notified
    Notified, an Intrado business, is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes.We work with more than 10,000+ global customers, from growing businesses and new IPOs to some of the world’s most recognizable brands. With our suite of world-class, award-winning communications solutions, we provide everything you need to effectively reach and engage your customers, investors, employees, and the media.Event Cloud: Create unforgettable experiences to build brand and community engagementNotified Events Cloud helps event planners, marketers, and communications professionals acquire and retain customers through virtual, in-person, and hybrid events, conferences, trade shows, town halls, and product launches. Connect global audiences with our highly interactive platform and leverage integrated analytics to maximize ROI.Public Relations Cloud: Optimize brand value and drive meaningful business impactNotified PR Cloud helps public relations professionals reach global audiences, monitor brand sentiment, send press releases via GlobeNewswire®, measure success, and drive earned media. Navigate the media landscape and tap into real-time analytics from an integrated, intelligent, and easy-to-use platform.Investor Relations Cloud: Manage stakeholder communications and regulatory requirements to maximize shareholder valueNotified IR Cloud helps investor relations professionals manage communications – earnings calls, regulatory filings, press releases, investor days, and IR Websites – to maximize shareholder value. Activate your market strategy and manage dynamic communications and regulatory requirements from one platform.

    http://www.notified.com
    2009
    870
    $100M-$250M
