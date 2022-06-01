Каталог компаній
Nintex
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Nintex Зарплати

Зарплата Nintex варіюється від $52,380 загальної компенсації на рік для Менеджер інженерів-програмістів in Malaysia на нижньому рівні до $199,000 для Маркетинг in United States на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Nintex. Останнє оновлення: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Обслуговування клієнтів
$117K
Дейта-аналітик
$54K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Маркетинг
$199K
Продакт-менеджер
$177K
Інженер-програміст
$86.3K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$52.4K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Nintex - це Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $199,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Nintex складає $86,255.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Nintex

Схожі компанії

  • Xoriant
  • Chargebee
  • 3Pillar Global
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nintex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.