Каталог компаній
Nelnet
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Nelnet Зарплати

Зарплата Nelnet варіюється від $60,000 загальної компенсації на рік для Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ) на нижньому рівні до $146,000 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Nelnet. Останнє оновлення: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $103K

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Архітектор рішень
Median $146K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
Median $60K
Продакт-дизайнер
$90.7K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$119K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Nelnet - це Архітектор рішень з річною загальною компенсацією $146,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Nelnet складає $96,576.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Nelnet

Схожі компанії

  • Rocket Mortgage
  • OneMain Financial
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nelnet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.