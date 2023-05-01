Довідник компаній
NanoXplore
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про NanoXplore, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Веб-сайт
    2011
    Рік заснування
    351
    Кількість працівників
    $50M-$100M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для NanoXplore

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси