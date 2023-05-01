Каталог компаній
Monarch Tractor
    Monarch is a company that is revolutionizing farming through digital transformation. They prioritize farmers and offer a smart electric tractor that enhances existing farm ecosystems. Monarch addresses labor availability, sustainability, and provides data-driven farming insights. They enable economically competitive organic and beyond farming through intelligent electro-mechanical solutions that replace harmful chemicals. The Monarch Tractor is driven by bleeding-edge technology and performs better than any other tractor in its class.

    https://monarchtractor.com
    2017
    126
    $10M-$50M
