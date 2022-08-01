Каталог компаній
Momnt
    Momnt powers modern lending solutions for businesses to provide low-friction, affordable financing to their customers at the moment of need. Our API-based platforms leverage alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decision engines to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure.Momnt has reimagined consumer lending so that financial institutions can quickly and easily gain share of the market; by offering downstream credit through existing business customer relationships or the Momnt network, they drive demand for local businesses’ goods and services and meet consumers where they are.

    momnt.com
    60
    $10M-$50M
